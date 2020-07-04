Nicely updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo on the first floor. Tile flooring in living room, dining area, kitchen and bath, laminate flooring in bedrooms, fresh paint. All appliances, plus washer/dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9801 Walnut St # 107 have any available units?
9801 Walnut St # 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9801 Walnut St # 107 have?
Some of 9801 Walnut St # 107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9801 Walnut St # 107 currently offering any rent specials?
9801 Walnut St # 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9801 Walnut St # 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9801 Walnut St # 107 is pet friendly.
Does 9801 Walnut St # 107 offer parking?
No, 9801 Walnut St # 107 does not offer parking.
Does 9801 Walnut St # 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9801 Walnut St # 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9801 Walnut St # 107 have a pool?
Yes, 9801 Walnut St # 107 has a pool.
Does 9801 Walnut St # 107 have accessible units?
No, 9801 Walnut St # 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 9801 Walnut St # 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9801 Walnut St # 107 has units with dishwashers.
