9801 Royal Ln Apt 208

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lease must start no later than 4/15/18. Two Story Condo with a Beautiful Poolside View. Includes Fireplace in Living Area. Ceiling Fan, Wet Bar, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, & Balcony with Storage Closet. Available Now!!!!