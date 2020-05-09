All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:35 AM

9801 Royal Ln Apt 208

9801 Royal Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9801 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease must start no later than 4/15/18. Two Story Condo with a Beautiful Poolside View. Includes Fireplace in Living Area. Ceiling Fan, Wet Bar, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, & Balcony with Storage Closet. Available Now!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 have any available units?
9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 have?
Some of 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 currently offering any rent specials?
9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 is pet friendly.
Does 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 offer parking?
Yes, 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 offers parking.
Does 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 have a pool?
Yes, 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 has a pool.
Does 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 have accessible units?
No, 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9801 Royal Ln Apt 208 has units with dishwashers.

