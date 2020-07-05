All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9750 Mixon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9750 Mixon Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:10 AM

9750 Mixon Drive

9750 Mixon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9750 Mixon Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9750 Mixon Drive have any available units?
9750 Mixon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 9750 Mixon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9750 Mixon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9750 Mixon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9750 Mixon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9750 Mixon Drive offer parking?
No, 9750 Mixon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9750 Mixon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9750 Mixon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9750 Mixon Drive have a pool?
No, 9750 Mixon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9750 Mixon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9750 Mixon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9750 Mixon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9750 Mixon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9750 Mixon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9750 Mixon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University