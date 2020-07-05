Rent Calculator
9750 Mixon Drive
9750 Mixon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9750 Mixon Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9750 Mixon Drive have any available units?
9750 Mixon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 9750 Mixon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9750 Mixon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9750 Mixon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9750 Mixon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9750 Mixon Drive offer parking?
No, 9750 Mixon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9750 Mixon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9750 Mixon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9750 Mixon Drive have a pool?
No, 9750 Mixon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9750 Mixon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9750 Mixon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9750 Mixon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9750 Mixon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9750 Mixon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9750 Mixon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
