9747 Whitehurst Dr 150

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed

Absolutely Beautiful 1br 1ba Condo in Dallas! - Property Id: 282466



Newly renovated, bright one bedroom unit with beautiful views from the balcony overlooking tree-lined creek on the first floor flat in the Lake Highlands area of Northeast Dallas. Laminate flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace, granite countertops. Includes full-size washer-dryer, self-cleaning oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Large balconies facing the pool in the front and creek in the back. Absolutely beautiful! This Complex currently patrolled by Security 8 hours a day with access gates and security cameras. Desirable location with easy access to LBJ and shopping. One assigned covered parking space and water included with rent!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282466

Property Id 282466



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5789804)