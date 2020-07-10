All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:09 PM

9747 Whitehurst Dr 150

9747 Whitehurst Drive
Location

9747 Whitehurst Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Absolutely Beautiful 1br 1ba Condo in Dallas! - Property Id: 282466

Newly renovated, bright one bedroom unit with beautiful views from the balcony overlooking tree-lined creek on the first floor flat in the Lake Highlands area of Northeast Dallas. Laminate flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace, granite countertops. Includes full-size washer-dryer, self-cleaning oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Large balconies facing the pool in the front and creek in the back. Absolutely beautiful! This Complex currently patrolled by Security 8 hours a day with access gates and security cameras. Desirable location with easy access to LBJ and shopping. One assigned covered parking space and water included with rent!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282466
Property Id 282466

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5789804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 have any available units?
9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 have?
Some of 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 currently offering any rent specials?
9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 is pet friendly.
Does 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 offer parking?
Yes, 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 offers parking.
Does 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 have a pool?
Yes, 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 has a pool.
Does 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 have accessible units?
No, 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 does not have accessible units.
Does 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9747 Whitehurst Dr 150 has units with dishwashers.

