Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

9727 Valley Mills Lane

9727 Valley Mills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9727 Valley Mills Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9727 Valley Mills Lane have any available units?
9727 Valley Mills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9727 Valley Mills Lane have?
Some of 9727 Valley Mills Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9727 Valley Mills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9727 Valley Mills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9727 Valley Mills Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9727 Valley Mills Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9727 Valley Mills Lane offer parking?
No, 9727 Valley Mills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9727 Valley Mills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9727 Valley Mills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9727 Valley Mills Lane have a pool?
No, 9727 Valley Mills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9727 Valley Mills Lane have accessible units?
No, 9727 Valley Mills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9727 Valley Mills Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9727 Valley Mills Lane has units with dishwashers.

