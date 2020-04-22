9723 Summerwood Cir

Amenities
Move-in special!!!! 2-week rent-free on your second month if move-in occurs by 7/1!
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms single family house on a quiet Cul-De-Sac.
Classic Style, it is equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, it is also equipped with washer and dryer, ceiling fan, air-conditioner, gas heating system, a beautiful fireplace, porch, patio and a garage, with easy access to I635, shopping, restaurants and more.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5887263)