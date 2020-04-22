9723 Summerwood Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move-in special!!!! 2-week rent-free on your second month if move-in occurs by 7/1!



Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms single family house on a quiet Cul-De-Sac.

Classic Style, it is equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, it is also equipped with washer and dryer, ceiling fan, air-conditioner, gas heating system, a beautiful fireplace, porch, patio and a garage, with easy access to I635, shopping, restaurants and more.

Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5887263)