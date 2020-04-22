All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:19 AM

9723 Summerwood Cir

9723 Summerwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9723 Summerwood Circle, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move-in special!!!! 2-week rent-free on your second month if move-in occurs by 7/1!

Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms single family house on a quiet Cul-De-Sac.
Classic Style, it is equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, it is also equipped with washer and dryer, ceiling fan, air-conditioner, gas heating system, a beautiful fireplace, porch, patio and a garage, with easy access to I635, shopping, restaurants and more.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9723 Summerwood Cir have any available units?
9723 Summerwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9723 Summerwood Cir have?
Some of 9723 Summerwood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9723 Summerwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9723 Summerwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9723 Summerwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9723 Summerwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9723 Summerwood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9723 Summerwood Cir offers parking.
Does 9723 Summerwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9723 Summerwood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9723 Summerwood Cir have a pool?
No, 9723 Summerwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9723 Summerwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 9723 Summerwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9723 Summerwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9723 Summerwood Cir has units with dishwashers.

