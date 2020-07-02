9705 E Lake Highlands Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bed 2 bath home in awesome location. BRAND NEW built in microwave installed. Freshly refinished hardwood! Open living room and kitchen. Updated blinds and Stove and Oven range. Good size lot with large backyard. Wood floors and tile.