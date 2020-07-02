All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9705 E Lake Highlands Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:03 AM

9705 E Lake Highlands Drive

9705 East Lake Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9705 East Lake Highlands Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bed 2 bath home in awesome location. BRAND NEW built in microwave installed. Freshly refinished hardwood! Open living room and kitchen. Updated blinds and Stove and Oven range. Good size lot with large backyard. Wood floors and tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive have any available units?
9705 E Lake Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive have?
Some of 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9705 E Lake Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Live Oak Manor
5103 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl
Dallas, TX 75237
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University