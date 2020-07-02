9705 East Lake Highlands Drive, Dallas, TX 75218 Old Lake Highlands
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bed 2 bath home in awesome location. BRAND NEW built in microwave installed. Freshly refinished hardwood! Open living room and kitchen. Updated blinds and Stove and Oven range. Good size lot with large backyard. Wood floors and tile.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive have any available units?
9705 E Lake Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive have?
Some of 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 E Lake Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9705 E Lake Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.