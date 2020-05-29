All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
9702 Limestone Drive
9702 Limestone Drive

9702 Limestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9702 Limestone Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming newly updated move-in ready house has 3-bedrooms 2-bathrooms and a 2 car garage. In a addition a fenced back yard, and has ceiling fans, ceramic tile, laminate floors and vinyl tile only! No carpet! Has central heat and air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9702 Limestone Drive have any available units?
9702 Limestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9702 Limestone Drive have?
Some of 9702 Limestone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9702 Limestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9702 Limestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9702 Limestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9702 Limestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9702 Limestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9702 Limestone Drive offers parking.
Does 9702 Limestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9702 Limestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9702 Limestone Drive have a pool?
No, 9702 Limestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9702 Limestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 9702 Limestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9702 Limestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9702 Limestone Drive has units with dishwashers.

