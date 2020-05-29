9702 Limestone Drive

Amenities

This charming newly updated move-in ready house has 3-bedrooms 2-bathrooms and a 2 car garage. In a addition a fenced back yard, and has ceiling fans, ceramic tile, laminate floors and vinyl tile only! No carpet! Has central heat and air.