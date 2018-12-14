All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:08 AM

9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd

9701 West Ferris Branch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9701 West Ferris Branch Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
internet access
Northeast Dallas
1 Bed/1 Bath $999

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Club house, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1020

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd have any available units?
9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd have?
Some of 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd offers parking.
Does 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd has a pool.
Does 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9701 W Ferris Branch Blvd has units with dishwashers.

