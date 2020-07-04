All apartments in Dallas
9680 Dale Glade Dr

9680 Dale Glade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9680 Dale Glade Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-1ca home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9680 Dale Glade Dr have any available units?
9680 Dale Glade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9680 Dale Glade Dr have?
Some of 9680 Dale Glade Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9680 Dale Glade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9680 Dale Glade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9680 Dale Glade Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9680 Dale Glade Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9680 Dale Glade Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9680 Dale Glade Dr offers parking.
Does 9680 Dale Glade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9680 Dale Glade Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9680 Dale Glade Dr have a pool?
No, 9680 Dale Glade Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9680 Dale Glade Dr have accessible units?
No, 9680 Dale Glade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9680 Dale Glade Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9680 Dale Glade Dr has units with dishwashers.

