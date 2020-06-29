All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:01 PM

9659 Forest Ln

9659 Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9659 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Area: Northeast Dallas

Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $713-758 / 646-686 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Elevators, Dog Park, W/D rental($50/mo), Community parking garage, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 
 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1060

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9659 Forest Ln have any available units?
9659 Forest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9659 Forest Ln have?
Some of 9659 Forest Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9659 Forest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9659 Forest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9659 Forest Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9659 Forest Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9659 Forest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9659 Forest Ln offers parking.
Does 9659 Forest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9659 Forest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9659 Forest Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9659 Forest Ln has a pool.
Does 9659 Forest Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 9659 Forest Ln has accessible units.
Does 9659 Forest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9659 Forest Ln has units with dishwashers.

