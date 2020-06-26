All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:40 PM

9636 Stonewood Drive

9636 Stonewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9636 Stonewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9636 Stonewood Drive have any available units?
9636 Stonewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9636 Stonewood Drive have?
Some of 9636 Stonewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9636 Stonewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9636 Stonewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9636 Stonewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9636 Stonewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9636 Stonewood Drive offer parking?
No, 9636 Stonewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9636 Stonewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9636 Stonewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9636 Stonewood Drive have a pool?
No, 9636 Stonewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9636 Stonewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9636 Stonewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9636 Stonewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9636 Stonewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

