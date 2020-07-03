Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9632 Kerrville Street
Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 9
9632 Kerrville Street
9632 Kerrville Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Dallas
Location
9632 Kerrville Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A nice 3BD-2BA-2GA home in Dallas. Large living, beautiful vinyl wood flooring. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space!
Large fenced in back yard with porch. Great for pets and children.
Within in walking distance to stores and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9632 Kerrville Street have any available units?
9632 Kerrville Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9632 Kerrville Street have?
Some of 9632 Kerrville Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9632 Kerrville Street currently offering any rent specials?
9632 Kerrville Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9632 Kerrville Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9632 Kerrville Street is pet friendly.
Does 9632 Kerrville Street offer parking?
No, 9632 Kerrville Street does not offer parking.
Does 9632 Kerrville Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9632 Kerrville Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9632 Kerrville Street have a pool?
No, 9632 Kerrville Street does not have a pool.
Does 9632 Kerrville Street have accessible units?
No, 9632 Kerrville Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9632 Kerrville Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9632 Kerrville Street has units with dishwashers.
