9630 Lynbrook Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM
9630 Lynbrook Drive
9630 Lynbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9630 Lynbrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WILL ACCEPT 3 TO 6 MONTH LEASES FOR $3500-MO. Home has been completely remodeled. Lake Highlands Elementary great walkable neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9630 Lynbrook Drive have any available units?
9630 Lynbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9630 Lynbrook Drive have?
Some of 9630 Lynbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9630 Lynbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9630 Lynbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9630 Lynbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9630 Lynbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9630 Lynbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9630 Lynbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 9630 Lynbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9630 Lynbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9630 Lynbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 9630 Lynbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9630 Lynbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 9630 Lynbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9630 Lynbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9630 Lynbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
