Great 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath house. 2 stories and spacious with fenced in back yard. Great family home. Pet friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 963 Ranch Rd have any available units?
963 Ranch Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 963 Ranch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
963 Ranch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 Ranch Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 963 Ranch Rd is pet friendly.
Does 963 Ranch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 963 Ranch Rd offers parking.
Does 963 Ranch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 963 Ranch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 Ranch Rd have a pool?
No, 963 Ranch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 963 Ranch Rd have accessible units?
No, 963 Ranch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 963 Ranch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 963 Ranch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 963 Ranch Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 963 Ranch Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
