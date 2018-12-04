All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:21 PM

9622 Briggs Street

9622 Briggs Street · No Longer Available
Location

9622 Briggs Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Beautiful updated property. Fresh paint, Granite Counter tops, SS appliances, New carpet. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9622 Briggs Street have any available units?
9622 Briggs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9622 Briggs Street have?
Some of 9622 Briggs Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9622 Briggs Street currently offering any rent specials?
9622 Briggs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9622 Briggs Street pet-friendly?
No, 9622 Briggs Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9622 Briggs Street offer parking?
No, 9622 Briggs Street does not offer parking.
Does 9622 Briggs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9622 Briggs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9622 Briggs Street have a pool?
No, 9622 Briggs Street does not have a pool.
Does 9622 Briggs Street have accessible units?
No, 9622 Briggs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9622 Briggs Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9622 Briggs Street has units with dishwashers.

