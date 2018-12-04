Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9622 Briggs Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9622 Briggs Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:21 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9622 Briggs Street
9622 Briggs Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9622 Briggs Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated property. Fresh paint, Granite Counter tops, SS appliances, New carpet. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9622 Briggs Street have any available units?
9622 Briggs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9622 Briggs Street have?
Some of 9622 Briggs Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9622 Briggs Street currently offering any rent specials?
9622 Briggs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9622 Briggs Street pet-friendly?
No, 9622 Briggs Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9622 Briggs Street offer parking?
No, 9622 Briggs Street does not offer parking.
Does 9622 Briggs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9622 Briggs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9622 Briggs Street have a pool?
No, 9622 Briggs Street does not have a pool.
Does 9622 Briggs Street have accessible units?
No, 9622 Briggs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9622 Briggs Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9622 Briggs Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St
Dallas, TX 75206
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University