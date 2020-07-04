All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 23 2019 at 8:50 AM

9621 Glengreen Drive

9621 Glengreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9621 Glengreen Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes laminate and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. The home is located near Pleasant Grove Elementary School. St. Augustine Park, Fiesta Mart, Prairie Creek Branch Library, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Lake June Thrift and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9621 Glengreen Drive have any available units?
9621 Glengreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9621 Glengreen Drive have?
Some of 9621 Glengreen Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9621 Glengreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9621 Glengreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9621 Glengreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9621 Glengreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9621 Glengreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9621 Glengreen Drive offers parking.
Does 9621 Glengreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9621 Glengreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9621 Glengreen Drive have a pool?
No, 9621 Glengreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9621 Glengreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 9621 Glengreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9621 Glengreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9621 Glengreen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

