9621 Glengreen Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes laminate and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. The home is located near Pleasant Grove Elementary School. St. Augustine Park, Fiesta Mart, Prairie Creek Branch Library, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Lake June Thrift and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.