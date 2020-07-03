All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

9612 Orchard Hill

9612 Orchard Hl · No Longer Available
Location

9612 Orchard Hl, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Luxury apartment in a private home. Fully furnished and suitable for corporate housing.
Newly remodeled with the best finishes. Wood floors, quartz counters, glass-tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Spacious spa-like bath with contemporary finishes - quartz counters, tile floors and custom shower. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - INCLUDING CABLE AND WI-FI. Community pool and tennis courts.

Conveniently located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. Less than 15 minutes from

* Shopping at Northpark Mall
* Greenville Avenue bars and restaurants
* Southern Methodist University
* Presbyterian Hospital
* White Rock Lake

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9612 Orchard Hill have any available units?
9612 Orchard Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9612 Orchard Hill have?
Some of 9612 Orchard Hill's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9612 Orchard Hill currently offering any rent specials?
9612 Orchard Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9612 Orchard Hill pet-friendly?
No, 9612 Orchard Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9612 Orchard Hill offer parking?
No, 9612 Orchard Hill does not offer parking.
Does 9612 Orchard Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9612 Orchard Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9612 Orchard Hill have a pool?
Yes, 9612 Orchard Hill has a pool.
Does 9612 Orchard Hill have accessible units?
No, 9612 Orchard Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 9612 Orchard Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 9612 Orchard Hill does not have units with dishwashers.

