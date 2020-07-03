9612 Orchard Hill

Amenities
Luxury apartment in a private home. Fully furnished and suitable for corporate housing.
Newly remodeled with the best finishes. Wood floors, quartz counters, glass-tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Spacious spa-like bath with contemporary finishes - quartz counters, tile floors and custom shower. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - INCLUDING CABLE AND WI-FI. Community pool and tennis courts.
Conveniently located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. Less than 15 minutes from
* Shopping at Northpark Mall
* Greenville Avenue bars and restaurants
* Southern Methodist University
* Presbyterian Hospital
* White Rock Lake