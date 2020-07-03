Rent Calculator
9609 Walnut Street
9609 Walnut Street
9609 Walnut Street
Location
9609 Walnut Street, Dallas, TX 75243
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Roomy first floor 1 bedroom condo in gated community with all appliances included. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools and Richland College
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9609 Walnut Street have any available units?
9609 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9609 Walnut Street have?
Some of 9609 Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9609 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
9609 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9609 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 9609 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9609 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 9609 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 9609 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9609 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9609 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 9609 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 9609 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 9609 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9609 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9609 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
