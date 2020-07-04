Rent Calculator
9609 Glengreen Dr
9609 Glengreen Drive
No Longer Available
9609 Glengreen Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom home in Dallas! - Nice 4 bedroom house with two living areas. Call to view today!
(RLNE4850616)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 9609 Glengreen Dr have any available units?
9609 Glengreen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 9609 Glengreen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9609 Glengreen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9609 Glengreen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9609 Glengreen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9609 Glengreen Dr offer parking?
No, 9609 Glengreen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9609 Glengreen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9609 Glengreen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9609 Glengreen Dr have a pool?
No, 9609 Glengreen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9609 Glengreen Dr have accessible units?
No, 9609 Glengreen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9609 Glengreen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9609 Glengreen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9609 Glengreen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9609 Glengreen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
