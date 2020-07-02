Rent Calculator
9606 Glengreen Dr
9606 Glengreen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9606 Glengreen Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom home in Dallas! - Nice 4 bedroom house with two living areas. Call to view today!
(RLNE4850616)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9606 Glengreen Dr have any available units?
9606 Glengreen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 9606 Glengreen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9606 Glengreen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9606 Glengreen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9606 Glengreen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9606 Glengreen Dr offer parking?
No, 9606 Glengreen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9606 Glengreen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9606 Glengreen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9606 Glengreen Dr have a pool?
No, 9606 Glengreen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9606 Glengreen Dr have accessible units?
No, 9606 Glengreen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9606 Glengreen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9606 Glengreen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9606 Glengreen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9606 Glengreen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
