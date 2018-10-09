Rent Calculator
9603 Walnut Street
9603 Walnut Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9603 Walnut Street, Dallas, TX 75243
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready move in cozy condo with 1 bed, 1bath and nice living room with fire place.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9603 Walnut Street have any available units?
9603 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9603 Walnut Street have?
Some of 9603 Walnut Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 9603 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 9603 Walnut Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9603 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 9603 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 9603 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9603 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 9603 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 9603 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 9603 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9603 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
