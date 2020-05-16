9600 Royal Lane # 501

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Centrally Located Condo on Royal Lane - Super cute and clean condo ready for move in, Fresh paint 2019, New Ceramic Tile floors 2016 and new window treatments.New Carpet 2019. Each bedroom has their own private balcony and patio area. Condo overlooks pool area and is super close to parking space. Includes laundry room upstairs with full size washer and dryer. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room with vaulted ceilings. Lots and lots and lots of storage on inside and exterior closet areas. No smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.



