Dallas, TX
9600 Royal Lane # 501
9600 Royal Lane # 501

9600 Royal Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9600 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally Located Condo on Royal Lane - Super cute and clean condo ready for move in, Fresh paint 2019, New Ceramic Tile floors 2016 and new window treatments.New Carpet 2019. Each bedroom has their own private balcony and patio area. Condo overlooks pool area and is super close to parking space. Includes laundry room upstairs with full size washer and dryer. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room with vaulted ceilings. Lots and lots and lots of storage on inside and exterior closet areas. No smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 Royal Lane # 501 have any available units?
9600 Royal Lane # 501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9600 Royal Lane # 501 have?
Some of 9600 Royal Lane # 501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Royal Lane # 501 currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Royal Lane # 501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Royal Lane # 501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9600 Royal Lane # 501 is pet friendly.
Does 9600 Royal Lane # 501 offer parking?
Yes, 9600 Royal Lane # 501 offers parking.
Does 9600 Royal Lane # 501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9600 Royal Lane # 501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 Royal Lane # 501 have a pool?
Yes, 9600 Royal Lane # 501 has a pool.
Does 9600 Royal Lane # 501 have accessible units?
No, 9600 Royal Lane # 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 9600 Royal Lane # 501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9600 Royal Lane # 501 does not have units with dishwashers.

