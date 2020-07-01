All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9600 Forest Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9600 Forest Ln
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

9600 Forest Ln

9600 Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9600 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Northeast Dallas
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $925
Exterior Amenities: 2 Pools, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Tennis court, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 900

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 Forest Ln have any available units?
9600 Forest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9600 Forest Ln have?
Some of 9600 Forest Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Forest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Forest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Forest Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9600 Forest Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9600 Forest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9600 Forest Ln offers parking.
Does 9600 Forest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9600 Forest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 Forest Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9600 Forest Ln has a pool.
Does 9600 Forest Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 9600 Forest Ln has accessible units.
Does 9600 Forest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9600 Forest Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St
Dallas, TX 75206
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University