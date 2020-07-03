All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:14 PM

959 Vecinos Boulevard

959 Vecinos Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

959 Vecinos Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

Beautiful property with new carpet, new paint in the living room, 2.5 inch blinds, garage door opener, and central AC. Fenced yard with views of downtown. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 Vecinos Boulevard have any available units?
959 Vecinos Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 959 Vecinos Boulevard have?
Some of 959 Vecinos Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 Vecinos Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
959 Vecinos Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 Vecinos Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 959 Vecinos Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 959 Vecinos Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 959 Vecinos Boulevard offers parking.
Does 959 Vecinos Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 959 Vecinos Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 Vecinos Boulevard have a pool?
No, 959 Vecinos Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 959 Vecinos Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 959 Vecinos Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 959 Vecinos Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 959 Vecinos Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

