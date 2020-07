Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No Section 8. Great 2 bedroom 2 bath Town home with small patio and small grass for a small pet. Newly replaced wall paint, flooring and appliances. Must use NHC Application and docs to apply.

Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements and schools. One small toy sized dog only. Photos are not up to date.