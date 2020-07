9526 Olde Towne Row

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Town House for Lease - 2 bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms - Great floor plan with open living area and two spacious bedrooms. Refrigerator included. (We do not accept tenant with eviction records.)



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(SHOWINGS):

Please click the following link for showing instruction:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/927816?source=marketing



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE4589968)