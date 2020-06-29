All apartments in Dallas
9526 Olde Towne Row

9526 Olde Towne Row · No Longer Available
Location

9526 Olde Towne Row, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Town House for Lease - 2 bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms - Great floor plan with open living area and two spacious bedrooms. Refrigerator included. (We do not accept tenant with eviction records.)

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(SHOWINGS):
Please click the following link for showing instruction:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/927816?source=marketing

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4589968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9526 Olde Towne Row have any available units?
9526 Olde Towne Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 9526 Olde Towne Row currently offering any rent specials?
9526 Olde Towne Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9526 Olde Towne Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 9526 Olde Towne Row is pet friendly.
Does 9526 Olde Towne Row offer parking?
No, 9526 Olde Towne Row does not offer parking.
Does 9526 Olde Towne Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9526 Olde Towne Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9526 Olde Towne Row have a pool?
No, 9526 Olde Towne Row does not have a pool.
Does 9526 Olde Towne Row have accessible units?
No, 9526 Olde Towne Row does not have accessible units.
Does 9526 Olde Towne Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 9526 Olde Towne Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9526 Olde Towne Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 9526 Olde Towne Row does not have units with air conditioning.

