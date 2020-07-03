9520 Royal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this renovated condominium with laminate flooring throughout, LED lighting, nice vanity in the bathroom, new thermostat, and so much more. It includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer. It's located at only 11 miles from Downtown Dallas and quick access to highway 75 and 635. Showings will be allowed after April 1st.

One pet under 15 pounds is allowed with a $350 pet deposit. Application fee is $40 per person older than 18 years old. Applicant must make 3 times the rent monthly income, submit TAR application, deposit is $800 and first month's rent paid upfront. This unit is on the second floor. Available to move in first week of May