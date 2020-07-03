All apartments in Dallas
9520 Royal Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:09 PM

9520 Royal Lane

9520 Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9520 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see this renovated condominium with laminate flooring throughout, LED lighting, nice vanity in the bathroom, new thermostat, and so much more. It includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer. It's located at only 11 miles from Downtown Dallas and quick access to highway 75 and 635. Showings will be allowed after April 1st.
One pet under 15 pounds is allowed with a $350 pet deposit. Application fee is $40 per person older than 18 years old. Applicant must make 3 times the rent monthly income, submit TAR application, deposit is $800 and first month's rent paid upfront. This unit is on the second floor. Available to move in first week of May

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9520 Royal Lane have any available units?
9520 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9520 Royal Lane have?
Some of 9520 Royal Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9520 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9520 Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9520 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9520 Royal Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9520 Royal Lane offer parking?
No, 9520 Royal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9520 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9520 Royal Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9520 Royal Lane have a pool?
No, 9520 Royal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9520 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 9520 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9520 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9520 Royal Lane has units with dishwashers.

