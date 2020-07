Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home in the desirable neighbourhood of Lake Highlands. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Washer and dryer and refrigerator included. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, Two-car garage with a fenced backyard with a small pond. Minutes away from White Rock Lake! Tenant pays for utilities and lawn care.