All apartments in Dallas
Home
Dallas, TX
9511 Gonzales Dr
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:42 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9511 Gonzales Dr
9511 Gonzales Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9511 Gonzales Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two bedroom, two bathroom - Nicely updated! New roof in 2015. Hardwood floors and open layout. Come See!
(RLNE2913561)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9511 Gonzales Dr have any available units?
9511 Gonzales Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 9511 Gonzales Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9511 Gonzales Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9511 Gonzales Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9511 Gonzales Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9511 Gonzales Dr offer parking?
No, 9511 Gonzales Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9511 Gonzales Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9511 Gonzales Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9511 Gonzales Dr have a pool?
No, 9511 Gonzales Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9511 Gonzales Dr have accessible units?
No, 9511 Gonzales Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9511 Gonzales Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9511 Gonzales Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9511 Gonzales Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9511 Gonzales Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
