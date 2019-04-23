All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2

9505 Brockbank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9505 Brockbank Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent: $824
Deposit:$150
Application Fee: $50
Administration Fee: $50

Community Amenities
Olympic size pool
Assigned parking
Medrano Middle School within walking distance
Saldivar Elementary School located across the street
Conveniently located near major highways and bus lines
Perimeter fencing
Small pets welcome
Play area for children
Landscaped grounds
Controlled access gates
24hr. Emergency maintenance
Professional on-site management
Near major shopping, dining and entertainment areas

Apartment Amenities

Pantry*
Ceiling fans
*In select units
Wood burning fireplace*
Pass-through serving bar*
Additional storage outside*
Individual hot water heaters
All electric appliance package
Washer/dryer Included in every unit
Dishwashers
Walk-in closets
Enclosed sunroom *
Private patio/balcony
Built-in bookshelves*
Vaulted/High ceilings
Views of nearby creek*
Frost-free refrigerators

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 have any available units?
9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 have?
Some of 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 currently offering any rent specials?
9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 is pet friendly.
Does 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 offer parking?
Yes, 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 offers parking.
Does 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 have a pool?
Yes, 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 has a pool.
Does 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 have accessible units?
No, 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9505 Brockbank Dr Unit: A2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
