Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9500 Thornhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9500 Thornhill Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:19 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9500 Thornhill Drive
9500 Thornhill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9500 Thornhill Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Rylie
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Cute country house on a big lot. Central heat & air. Easy access to LBJ and Hawn Freeway.
Quiet one block street.
Prefer no pets. Pet deposits start at $500 depending on pet, and if accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9500 Thornhill Drive have any available units?
9500 Thornhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9500 Thornhill Drive have?
Some of 9500 Thornhill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9500 Thornhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9500 Thornhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9500 Thornhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9500 Thornhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9500 Thornhill Drive offer parking?
No, 9500 Thornhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9500 Thornhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9500 Thornhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9500 Thornhill Drive have a pool?
No, 9500 Thornhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9500 Thornhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 9500 Thornhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9500 Thornhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9500 Thornhill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
The Vista
2345 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University