9499 Olde Village Ct
9499 Olde Village Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
9499 Olde Village Court, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
This great town home located at 9499 Olde Village Ct., Dallas, TX. is a 2 bed, 1.5 bath, and approximately 1,110 square feet. The property built in 1983.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9499 Olde Village Ct have any available units?
9499 Olde Village Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 9499 Olde Village Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9499 Olde Village Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9499 Olde Village Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9499 Olde Village Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9499 Olde Village Ct offer parking?
No, 9499 Olde Village Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9499 Olde Village Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9499 Olde Village Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9499 Olde Village Ct have a pool?
No, 9499 Olde Village Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9499 Olde Village Ct have accessible units?
No, 9499 Olde Village Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9499 Olde Village Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9499 Olde Village Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9499 Olde Village Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9499 Olde Village Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
