Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Very cute duplex near the Dallas Zoo, recently updated. Nice wood floors, carpet. Includes stove and refrigerator, a nice island in the kitchen. Locate close to 1-35, just minutes from downtown Dallas. To see more details and pictures go to awdallas.com.. No section 8