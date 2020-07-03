All apartments in Dallas
9450 Royal Ln

9450 Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9450 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
Northeast Dallas unit

Pool, Club house, Tennis court, Laundry room, School bus stop, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9450 Royal Ln have any available units?
9450 Royal Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9450 Royal Ln have?
Some of 9450 Royal Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9450 Royal Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9450 Royal Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9450 Royal Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9450 Royal Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9450 Royal Ln offer parking?
No, 9450 Royal Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9450 Royal Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9450 Royal Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9450 Royal Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9450 Royal Ln has a pool.
Does 9450 Royal Ln have accessible units?
No, 9450 Royal Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9450 Royal Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9450 Royal Ln has units with dishwashers.

