Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9431 Kerrville St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:22 PM

9431 Kerrville St

9431 Kerrville Street · No Longer Available
Location

9431 Kerrville Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=TkUBnCwRi5&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9431 Kerrville St have any available units?
9431 Kerrville St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 9431 Kerrville St currently offering any rent specials?
9431 Kerrville St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9431 Kerrville St pet-friendly?
No, 9431 Kerrville St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9431 Kerrville St offer parking?
No, 9431 Kerrville St does not offer parking.
Does 9431 Kerrville St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9431 Kerrville St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9431 Kerrville St have a pool?
No, 9431 Kerrville St does not have a pool.
Does 9431 Kerrville St have accessible units?
No, 9431 Kerrville St does not have accessible units.
Does 9431 Kerrville St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9431 Kerrville St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9431 Kerrville St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9431 Kerrville St does not have units with air conditioning.

