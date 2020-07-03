Rent Calculator
9428 FOREST HILLS Place
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:45 AM
9428 FOREST HILLS Place
9428 Forest Hills Pl
·
No Longer Available
Location
9428 Forest Hills Pl, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh Updates! Fresh paint throughout this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. New granite countertops and faucet in kitchen. Original hardwood floors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place have any available units?
9428 FOREST HILLS Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place have?
Some of 9428 FOREST HILLS Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Amenities section
.
Is 9428 FOREST HILLS Place currently offering any rent specials?
9428 FOREST HILLS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9428 FOREST HILLS Place pet-friendly?
No, 9428 FOREST HILLS Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place offer parking?
Yes, 9428 FOREST HILLS Place offers parking.
Does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9428 FOREST HILLS Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place have a pool?
No, 9428 FOREST HILLS Place does not have a pool.
Does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place have accessible units?
No, 9428 FOREST HILLS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9428 FOREST HILLS Place has units with dishwashers.
