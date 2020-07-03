All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:45 AM

9428 FOREST HILLS Place

9428 Forest Hills Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9428 Forest Hills Pl, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh Updates! Fresh paint throughout this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. New granite countertops and faucet in kitchen. Original hardwood floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place have any available units?
9428 FOREST HILLS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place have?
Some of 9428 FOREST HILLS Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9428 FOREST HILLS Place currently offering any rent specials?
9428 FOREST HILLS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9428 FOREST HILLS Place pet-friendly?
No, 9428 FOREST HILLS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place offer parking?
Yes, 9428 FOREST HILLS Place offers parking.
Does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9428 FOREST HILLS Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place have a pool?
No, 9428 FOREST HILLS Place does not have a pool.
Does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place have accessible units?
No, 9428 FOREST HILLS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9428 FOREST HILLS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9428 FOREST HILLS Place has units with dishwashers.

