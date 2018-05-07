Rent Calculator
9427 Olde Towne Row
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:36 AM
1 of 5
9427 Olde Towne Row
9427 Olde Towne Rowe
·
No Longer Available
Location
9427 Olde Towne Rowe, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Two story townhouse in Pleasant Grove. Fireplace in the living room. Good condition. Full-size washer-dryer hookups. Park at your front door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9427 Olde Towne Row have any available units?
9427 Olde Towne Row doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9427 Olde Towne Row have?
Some of 9427 Olde Towne Row's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 9427 Olde Towne Row currently offering any rent specials?
9427 Olde Towne Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9427 Olde Towne Row pet-friendly?
No, 9427 Olde Towne Row is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9427 Olde Towne Row offer parking?
No, 9427 Olde Towne Row does not offer parking.
Does 9427 Olde Towne Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9427 Olde Towne Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9427 Olde Towne Row have a pool?
No, 9427 Olde Towne Row does not have a pool.
Does 9427 Olde Towne Row have accessible units?
No, 9427 Olde Towne Row does not have accessible units.
Does 9427 Olde Towne Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9427 Olde Towne Row has units with dishwashers.
Parker University