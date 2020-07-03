Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
9414 Waterview Road
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:02 AM
9414 Waterview Road
Report This Listing
Location
9414 Waterview Road, Dallas, TX 75218
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome 2-1-1 with hardwood floors and air-conditioned garage. Great outside Kitchen area. Come see this one before it is gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9414 Waterview Road have any available units?
9414 Waterview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9414 Waterview Road have?
Some of 9414 Waterview Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9414 Waterview Road currently offering any rent specials?
9414 Waterview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9414 Waterview Road pet-friendly?
No, 9414 Waterview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9414 Waterview Road offer parking?
Yes, 9414 Waterview Road offers parking.
Does 9414 Waterview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9414 Waterview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9414 Waterview Road have a pool?
No, 9414 Waterview Road does not have a pool.
Does 9414 Waterview Road have accessible units?
No, 9414 Waterview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9414 Waterview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9414 Waterview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
