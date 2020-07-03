All apartments in Dallas
9412 Eddy Sass Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9412 Eddy Sass Court

9412 Eddy Sass Court · No Longer Available
Location

9412 Eddy Sass Court, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 Eddy Sass Court have any available units?
9412 Eddy Sass Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9412 Eddy Sass Court have?
Some of 9412 Eddy Sass Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9412 Eddy Sass Court currently offering any rent specials?
9412 Eddy Sass Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 Eddy Sass Court pet-friendly?
No, 9412 Eddy Sass Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9412 Eddy Sass Court offer parking?
No, 9412 Eddy Sass Court does not offer parking.
Does 9412 Eddy Sass Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9412 Eddy Sass Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 Eddy Sass Court have a pool?
No, 9412 Eddy Sass Court does not have a pool.
Does 9412 Eddy Sass Court have accessible units?
No, 9412 Eddy Sass Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 Eddy Sass Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9412 Eddy Sass Court has units with dishwashers.

