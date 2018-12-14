All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9408 Summerhill ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9408 Summerhill ln
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

9408 Summerhill ln

9408 Summerhill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9408 Summerhill Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Townhome in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 247394

WOW!! GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED 4 BR 2.5 Bath townhome in Lake Highlands! Award-Winning Richardson ISD! Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, tall ceilings, beautiful brick fireplace, new laminate wood flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms! Stunning kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, decorative lighting fixtures, and large pantry. HUGE master suite complete with custom dual vanities, granite countertops, luxurious separate shower and walk-in closet! 2 car garage! MUST SEE!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247394
Property Id 247394

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9408 Summerhill ln have any available units?
9408 Summerhill ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9408 Summerhill ln have?
Some of 9408 Summerhill ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9408 Summerhill ln currently offering any rent specials?
9408 Summerhill ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 Summerhill ln pet-friendly?
No, 9408 Summerhill ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9408 Summerhill ln offer parking?
Yes, 9408 Summerhill ln offers parking.
Does 9408 Summerhill ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9408 Summerhill ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 Summerhill ln have a pool?
No, 9408 Summerhill ln does not have a pool.
Does 9408 Summerhill ln have accessible units?
No, 9408 Summerhill ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 Summerhill ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9408 Summerhill ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University