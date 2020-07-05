All apartments in Dallas
9406 Summerhill Ln
9406 Summerhill Ln

9406 Summerhill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9406 Summerhill Ln, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
garage
Spacious Townhome in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 247376

WOW!! GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED 4 BR 2.5 Bath townhome in Lake Highlands! Award-Winning Richardson ISD! Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, tall ceilings, beautiful brick fireplace, new laminate wood flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms! Stunning kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, decorative lighting fixtures, and large pantry. HUGE master suite complete with custom dual vanities, granite countertops, luxurious separate shower and walk-in closet! 2 car garage! MUST SEE!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247376
Property Id 247376

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652279)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
