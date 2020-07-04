Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9404 Moss Farm Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9404 Moss Farm Lane
9404 Moss Farm Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9404 Moss Farm Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upscale Lake Highlands Duplex - Completely remodeled duplex 4 bedrooms 2.5 Bath 2 car Garage
(RLNE4544368)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9404 Moss Farm Lane have any available units?
9404 Moss Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9404 Moss Farm Lane have?
Some of 9404 Moss Farm Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9404 Moss Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9404 Moss Farm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9404 Moss Farm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9404 Moss Farm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9404 Moss Farm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9404 Moss Farm Lane offers parking.
Does 9404 Moss Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9404 Moss Farm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9404 Moss Farm Lane have a pool?
No, 9404 Moss Farm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9404 Moss Farm Lane have accessible units?
No, 9404 Moss Farm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9404 Moss Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9404 Moss Farm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
