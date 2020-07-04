9404 Moss Farm Ln, Dallas, TX 75243 Lake Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Luxury Duplex Dramatic Open and bright Design Contemporary and Styling. Updated carpet and Fresh paint. Master down-stairs, Vaulted ceiling,Wet Bar.Ceiling fans, Security, fenced large yard. Lawncare and sprinkler included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9404-1 Moss Farm Lane have any available units?
9404-1 Moss Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9404-1 Moss Farm Lane have?
Some of 9404-1 Moss Farm Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9404-1 Moss Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9404-1 Moss Farm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.