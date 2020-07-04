All apartments in Dallas
9404-1 Moss Farm Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

9404-1 Moss Farm Lane

9404 Moss Farm Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9404 Moss Farm Ln, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Luxury Duplex Dramatic Open and bright Design Contemporary and Styling. Updated carpet and Fresh paint. Master down-stairs, Vaulted ceiling,Wet Bar.Ceiling fans, Security, fenced large yard. Lawncare and sprinkler included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

