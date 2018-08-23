All apartments in Dallas
939 E Red Bird Ln
939 E Red Bird Ln

939 East Red Bird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

939 East Red Bird Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
Glenview

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 E Red Bird Ln have any available units?
939 E Red Bird Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 E Red Bird Ln have?
Some of 939 E Red Bird Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 E Red Bird Ln currently offering any rent specials?
939 E Red Bird Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 E Red Bird Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 E Red Bird Ln is pet friendly.
Does 939 E Red Bird Ln offer parking?
Yes, 939 E Red Bird Ln offers parking.
Does 939 E Red Bird Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 E Red Bird Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 E Red Bird Ln have a pool?
No, 939 E Red Bird Ln does not have a pool.
Does 939 E Red Bird Ln have accessible units?
No, 939 E Red Bird Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 939 E Red Bird Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 E Red Bird Ln has units with dishwashers.

