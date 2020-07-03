All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6

9387 Pinyon Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9387 Pinyon Tree Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Deposit: $200
App fee: $50/$75

24 Hour On-Site Laundry Facilitie
Pets Welcome (within restrictions)
Gated Community
Elementary and Middle Schools Nearby
Pass Through Bar
Certified Maintenance
Built-in Book Shelves*
Ceiling Fans
Frost Free Refrigerators
Private Balconies*
Cable Ready
Fireplace*
2 Outdoor Swimming Pools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 have any available units?
9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 have?
Some of 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 currently offering any rent specials?
9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 is pet friendly.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 offer parking?
Yes, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 offers parking.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 have a pool?
Yes, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 has a pool.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 have accessible units?
No, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 does not have accessible units.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: B6 does not have units with dishwashers.

