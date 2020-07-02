All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2

9387 Pinyon Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9387 Pinyon Tree Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Deposit: $150
App Fee: $50/$75

24 Hour On-Site Laundry Facilitie
Pets Welcome (within restrictions)
Gated Community
Elementary and Middle Schools Nearby
Pass Through Bar
Certified Maintenance
Built-in Book Shelves*
Ceiling Fans
Frost Free Refrigerators
Private Balconies*
Cable Ready
Fireplace*
2 Outdoor Swimming Pools
$99 Special

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 have any available units?
9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 have?
Some of 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 currently offering any rent specials?
9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 is pet friendly.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 offer parking?
Yes, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 offers parking.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 have a pool?
Yes, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 has a pool.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 have accessible units?
No, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University