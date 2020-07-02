Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2
9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2
9387 Pinyon Tree Lane
Location
9387 Pinyon Tree Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Deposit: $150
App Fee: $50/$75
24 Hour On-Site Laundry Facilitie
Pets Welcome (within restrictions)
Gated Community
Elementary and Middle Schools Nearby
Pass Through Bar
Certified Maintenance
Built-in Book Shelves*
Ceiling Fans
Frost Free Refrigerators
Private Balconies*
Cable Ready
Fireplace*
2 Outdoor Swimming Pools
$99 Special
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 have any available units?
9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 have?
Some of 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 currently offering any rent specials?
9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 is pet friendly.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 offer parking?
Yes, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 offers parking.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 have a pool?
Yes, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 has a pool.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 have accessible units?
No, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9387 Pinyon Tree Ln Unit: A2 does not have units with dishwashers.
