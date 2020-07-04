All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:42 AM

9327 Prairie Oak Dr

9327 Prairie Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9327 Prairie Oak Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air, fenced backyard and a one-car garage. The home is located near Crawford Memorial Park, home to walking trails, creeks, playgrounds, courts, and The Cove Aquatic Center at Crawford water park. It's also near Julius Dorsey Elementary School, H. Grady Spruce High School, Dairy Queen and more! Easy access to 175. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9327 Prairie Oak Dr have any available units?
9327 Prairie Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9327 Prairie Oak Dr have?
Some of 9327 Prairie Oak Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9327 Prairie Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9327 Prairie Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9327 Prairie Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9327 Prairie Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9327 Prairie Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9327 Prairie Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 9327 Prairie Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9327 Prairie Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9327 Prairie Oak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9327 Prairie Oak Dr has a pool.
Does 9327 Prairie Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 9327 Prairie Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9327 Prairie Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9327 Prairie Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
