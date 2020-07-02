Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9324 Chimney Corner Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9324 Chimney Corner Lane
Last updated January 16 2020 at 8:47 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9324 Chimney Corner Lane
9324 Chimney Corner
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9324 Chimney Corner, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
4 bedroom 3 bath and 2 car carport, lot of room for this price, plus get to use pool in the home owner association
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9324 Chimney Corner Lane have any available units?
9324 Chimney Corner Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9324 Chimney Corner Lane have?
Some of 9324 Chimney Corner Lane's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9324 Chimney Corner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9324 Chimney Corner Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9324 Chimney Corner Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9324 Chimney Corner Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9324 Chimney Corner Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9324 Chimney Corner Lane offers parking.
Does 9324 Chimney Corner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9324 Chimney Corner Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9324 Chimney Corner Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9324 Chimney Corner Lane has a pool.
Does 9324 Chimney Corner Lane have accessible units?
No, 9324 Chimney Corner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9324 Chimney Corner Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9324 Chimney Corner Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University