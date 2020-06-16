Rent Calculator
9323 Lynbrook Drive
9323 Lynbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9323 Lynbrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful house in the L Streets of Dallas!! Well kept 3 bed 2 bath home. Richardson ISD! Hardwood floors throughout! Large back yard with storage shed. Pets considered case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
350
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9323 Lynbrook Drive have any available units?
9323 Lynbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9323 Lynbrook Drive have?
Some of 9323 Lynbrook Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9323 Lynbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9323 Lynbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9323 Lynbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9323 Lynbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9323 Lynbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9323 Lynbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 9323 Lynbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9323 Lynbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9323 Lynbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 9323 Lynbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9323 Lynbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 9323 Lynbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9323 Lynbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9323 Lynbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
